MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Police in Morgan Hill said the number of commercial burglaries in the South Bay community have risen significantly in recent weeks.

According to a police statement released Friday, there have been 22 commercial burglaries in December and January, up from six burglaries from the same period a year ago.

The department’s crime analyst said thefts have significantly risen along the Monterey Road business corridor, with thieves smashing windows and stealing cash registers.

Another area seeing a rise in thefts are construction job sites and sporting venues, where police said suspects are breaking into containers to steal construction equipment and landscaping tools. Police said these thefts have primarily been taking place on Wednesdays between the hours of 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Police said more than six arrests have been made in connection with the thefts and are seeking six additional suspects.

Authorities offered several tips to businesses, including reporting suspicious activity and to empty cash registers before closing for the night. Meanwhile construction workers are also being asked to secure all containers and tools before the end of their shifts.