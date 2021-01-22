SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officials in San Francisco announced Friday the opening of the city’s first mass vaccination site at City College, as communities ramp up distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the site is appointment only and is following state prioritization criteria on who receives the vaccine. The site, which is operated in partnership with UCSF Health, will eventually have the capacity to vaccinate more than 3,000 people per day once fully operational.

“Large vaccination sites like this one at City College are going to be critical for getting people vaccinated quickly and safely, and getting our City on the road to recovery,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

“San Francisco has a plan and we are ready to distribute 10,000 doses per day once we have enough vaccine. To fully deliver this plan, we need more vaccine and we will continue to do everything we can to be ready when our supply of vaccine does increase,” the mayor went on to say.

Officials said as of Wednesday, the city’s Department of Public Health has only received a quarter of the doses needed to vaccinate more than 210,000 people in the city who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A of distribution, along with people 65 and older.

Once supply scales up, city officials said the site would be open to anyone who lives or works in San Francisco, regardless of their health coverage status or health provider.

City officials are slated to open two other mass vaccination sites in the coming weeks, at Moscone Center and the SF Market in the Bayview.

Residents and those who work in San Francisco can sign up to be notified when they are eligible to receive the shot at http://sf.gov/vaccinenotify.