SARATOGA (CBS SF) — A man was arrested after Saratoga residents who were out of the country were alerted to a burglary at their home and contacted authorities.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the residents of a home on the 14000 block of Chester Ave. reported seeing someone inside their house via security cameras after receiving a notification Thursday night.

Deputies who responded to the home saw a suspect vehicle parked in front of the house with the engine running, and as deputies approached vehicle drove away.

As deputies chased, the vehicle lost control and stopped in Campbell, with the driver running away, the sheriff’s office said. After a lengthy search, he was found and arrested.

The suspect was identfied as 26-year-old Victor Galvez. Deputies at the scene in Saratoga chased other suspects seen jumping over fences and running through backyards along Chester Ave., but a search involving 30 deputies and two helicopters did not locate the other suspects. The search ended at around 11:45 p.m.