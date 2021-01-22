SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police announced Friday that officers are seeking a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man the night before who was sitting in his car, stopped at a stop sign in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, police said.

Around 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the stabbing at the corner of Leavenworth and California streets.

The suspect approached the 60-year-old victim and then stabbed him before fleeing.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s and investigators believe he fled the scene in a sedan-type vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

