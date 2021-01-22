OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were displaced by a fire that burned a recreational vehicle and two cars Friday morning on Caltrans property in West Oakland, fire officials said.
The blaze was reported shortly before 10 a.m. near Interstate Highway 880 at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Wood Street, the Oakland Fire Department said in a social media post.
Multiple units responded and found several vehicles fully involved when they arrived, but it was quickly brought under control.
This incident at Wood and W. Grand is UNDER CONTROL. There are no reports of injuries and two individuals have been displaced. Red Cross has been notified. Strong fast work by E3, E1, E5, Truck 3 and B2. https://t.co/T46ril09fA pic.twitter.com/URC2NbPhKI
— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) January 22, 2021
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was assisting two people who were displaced.
