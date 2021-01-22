COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were displaced by a fire that burned a recreational vehicle and two cars Friday morning on Caltrans property in West Oakland, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 10 a.m. near Interstate Highway 880 at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Wood Street, the Oakland Fire Department said in a social media post.

Multiple units responded and found several vehicles fully involved when they arrived, but it was quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was assisting two people who were displaced.

