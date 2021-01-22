OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A patient who was admitted more than a month ago and in the intensive care unit at Highland Hospital in Oakland has been identified.
“Thanks to our efforts, the patient and family has been identified,” a spokesperson from the Alameda Health System told KPIX 5 in an email on Friday, a day after hospital officials asked for the public’s help.
Hospital officials said Thursday that the patient was found by California Highway Patrol officers along the side of Westbound Interstate 980 near 12th Street in Downtown Oakland on December 11. The patient had facial wounds, was unresponsive and had no identification with him.
It was not immediately known how the man ended up on the side of the road.