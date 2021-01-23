SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Four male juveniles have been arrested in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting in Santa Cruz of a 34-year-old man, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hagemann and Soquel Avenues for a report of shots fired with a man shot and lying on the ground.

Officers located the victim upon arrival and began lifesaving efforts. The man, a Santa Cruz resident, was transported to a trauma center in the Bay Area in stable condition. His identity is being withheld at this time.

Detectives said Friday that the preliminary investigation revealed that a distinctive black four-door vehicle with multiple occupants was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Minutes later, the vehicle was located in southern Santa Cruz County by a California state parks ranger.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Special Enforcements Team deputies stopped the vehicle and detained four boys. Watsonville police officers also assisted the investigation.

The four suspects were booked into Santa Cruz County Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted murder with a gang enhancement.

The case investigation is on-going. SCPD is asking anyone with any information about this case to contact Detective David Rosell at (831) 420-5838 or leave information on the Crime Tip Line at (831) 420-5995.