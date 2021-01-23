OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An injured man was discovered lying on the tracks at BART’s Lake Merritt station Saturday night, triggering delays in trains on the Fremont and Dublin/Pleasanton lines, officials said.
BART police said a man in his late 20’s to early 30’s was found lying on the tracks at the Lake Merritt station Saturday evening. He had suffered a head injury and was transported to Highland Hospital.
No other details were immediately available. The station was reopened around 8 p.m.
The medical emergency forced the closure of the Lake Merritt station for more than an hour as emergency workers tended to the injured man. During that time, traffic on the Fremont line was disrupted.
AC Transit set up bus bridges at the station during the closure to transfer passengers from Lake Merritt to West Oakland and 12th St station in from Lake Merritt in downtown Oakland.