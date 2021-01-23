COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A woman’s body was found Saturday morning at a San Mateo County beach south of Half Moon Bay, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman’s body was found Saturday on a beach south of Half Moon Bay. (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

The body, described as an Asian woman, was discovered about 9 a.m. at Tunitas Creek Beach, located along a stretch of coast between Half Moon Bay and Pescadero.

The San Mateo County coroner is working to identify the woman, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

