HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A woman’s body was found Saturday morning at a San Mateo County beach south of Half Moon Bay, the sheriff’s office said.
The body, described as an Asian woman, was discovered about 9 a.m. at Tunitas Creek Beach, located along a stretch of coast between Half Moon Bay and Pescadero.
The San Mateo County coroner is working to identify the woman, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.
