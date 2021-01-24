BAY POINT (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Bay Point man has been arrested and being held on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Tresylan Shelton on Monday night.

Authorities said Jerome Goodwin was in custody and being held on $1 million bail at the Martinez Detention Facility.

According to Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Muir Station were dispatched at 6:36 p.m. Monday to the 2100 block of Willow Pass Road in Bay Point to investigate reports of a shooting.

Arriving deputies found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. They rendered medical aid and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Tresylan Shelton of Pittsburg. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating the homicide identified Goodwin as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him.

On Saturday, detectives traced Goodwin to a motel on the 4000 block of Alhambra Avenue in Martinez. At about 4:50 p.m., a Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served the arrest warrant and took him into custody without incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.