SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — An individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in late December and receive a dose of coronavirus vaccine on Jan. 21 has died, triggering an investigation by local and state health officials.

An announcement of death was posted Saturday on the Placer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

“Placer County Public Health and the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Division were recently notified of the death of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in late December.”

“The individual was administered a COVID-19 vaccine several hours before their death on January 21, 2021. The vaccine was not administered by Placer County Public Health. There are multiple local, state, and federal agencies actively investigating this case; any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”

The cause of death was still under investigation. Officials warned the general public not to jump to premature assumptions.

A statement released Saturday night by state health officials read: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased. We take these instances seriously which is why we are working with our government partners to investigate the cause. We are working collaboratively and will continue to use data and science to determine how to proceed.”

The latest updates on the death from CBS 13 Sacramento