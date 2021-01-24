SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was wounded and cars and the Tenderloin Museum struck by bullets after a gunman opened fire late Saturday night in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, authorities said.
According to San Francisco police, officers from the SFPD Tenderloin station responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Leavenworth St.
The officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They applied a tourniquet to control bleeding and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The victim was reportedly in stable condition.
Parked cars and the exterior of the Tenderloin Museum were also struck by gunfire. It was the third reported shooting of the year in the Tenderloin.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (415) 575-4444.