RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — A Rio Vista father has been arrested and charged with causing the death of his 2-month-old son who passed away at Oakland Children’s Hospital last weekend, authorities announced Sunday.

Tre Kenneth Clay, 23, was being held without bail Sunday in the Solano County jail on child abuse resulting in death and homicide charges.

Rio Vista police detectives said the received a call on Jan. 18th from officials at Kaiser Antioch reporting an infant being treated for serious injuries.

Shortly after arriving at Kaiser Antioch, the infant was transported via ambulance to Oakland Children’s Hospital. Solano County Sheriff’s detectives responded to both hospitals and were notified that the infant had died from his injuries.

During the following days, more interviews were conducted, camera footage was reviewed, evidence was processed, an autopsy was conducted and behavioral experts were consulted.

A search warrant was issued nd executed for a home on 4th Street in Rio Vista where it’s believed the infant suffered the life-ending injuries. Detectives and CSI experts processed the scene and collected evidence.

Clay was arrested on Saturday at his Rio Vista home without incident.