OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police responded to a shooting in West Oakland that left one person dead, and another injured.
It happened Monday, just before 8 p.m., in the 2800 block of Filbert Street.
According to police, officers arrived to find a man lying unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. There was a vehicle nearby that was hit and rifle casings nearby.
Shortly afterwards, officers found a second gunshot victim who was conscious in the 3200 block of Linden Street. The man was transported to a nearby hospital.
There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect in the fatal shooting and a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the injury shooting.
This is Oakland’s 13th homicide in 2020.