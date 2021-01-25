SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Hours after state health officials lifted a restrictive stay-at-home order, Marin County’s public health director released a list of businesses that will be allowed to reopen in the county under the Purple Tier.

With the state-at-home lifted, the state will now return to the tier system of enforcement with most counties placed in the purple level initially.

“Everyone has been making sacrifices to bring this surge under control, and it’s paying off,” said Dr Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer, in a release. “As we move back into the purple tier, it’s critical to remember the virus is still very active in our community. We could easily backslide if we let our guard down.”

The county-by-county tier system uses various metrics to determine the risk of community transmission and apply a color code — purple, red, orange or yellow — which correspond to widespread, substantial, moderate and minimal, respectively.

By switching to the purple tier, the following businesses and activities can proceed in Marin County:

Allowed to operate indoors:

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal services (nail salons, estheticians, massage studios, tattoo parlors, piercing shops)

Limited services (carwashes, dry cleaners, electricians, handypersons/general contractors, heating and air conditioning services, landscapers, laundromats, pet groomers, plumbing services, janitorial/cleaning services)

Hotels, motels and short-term lodging

Retail stores and malls, at 25% capacity

Libraries, at 25% capacity

Allowed to operate outdoors:

Restaurants (outdoor dining)

Places of worship

Cultural ceremonies

Gyms and fitness/dance/yoga studios

Drive-in movie theaters

Farmers markets

Family entertainment centers

Day camps

Wineries

Card rooms

Campgrounds and playgrounds

Youth and adult recreational athletics (outdoor physical conditioning and practice permitted with six feet of physical distancing from others. No scrimmages, games or tournaments)

Small private gatherings — Masks and physical distancing required; No more than three separate households attend (including the host’s); Gatherings should be two hours or less; Singing, shouting, chanting, cheering, or exercising strongly discouraged

Health officials noted that with 7% of Marin residents vaccinated — the vaccine will play a limited role in preventing any surges soon.

“For the next two months, our everyday behaviors, more than the vaccine, will help flatten the curve,” said Benita McLarin, Director of the Department of Health and Human Services, in a release. “It’s exciting to know we’ll all be protected eventually, through vaccination, but we’re not there yet.”

However, the end of the stay-home order and Marin’s shift to purple status does not affect schools, health officials said.

Campuses that had reopened to site-based classroom learning prior to December 10 were allowed to continue operating in-person, though some choose to move back to a virtual format.

Schools that have not yet returned to a site-based format during the 2020-21 school year will be eligible to reopen once Marin achieves and retains red tier status for five days.