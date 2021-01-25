SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Officials in both San Mateo and Monterey counties issued evacuation warnings Monday ahead of the major storm fueled by an atmospheric river.

The warnings were issued for areas impacted by wildfires this last summer out of concerns over possible flooding and debris flows caused by projected heavy rains.

San Mateo County also issued an evacuation warning for specific areas of the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar.

The warning was issued for:

State Park as well as Whitehouse Canyon Road and areas south of Gazos Creek Road. South Coast Zone SMC-038, which includes Butano State Park and the

Community of Barranca Knolls, west of Cloverdale Road. The Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Zone SMC-E018.

The Community of Butano Canyon in Zone SMC-E-098

Earlier Monday, Cal Fire issued evacuation orders Monday for residents living in the Santa Cruz Mountain burn area of last fall’s devastating CZU Lightning Complex fire.

A detailed map of the evacuation warning and evacuation order areas can be found at the ZoneHaven website.

Officials in Monterey County also issued an evacuation warning Monday afternoon for areas in and two miles downslope of the burn scars cause by the Dolan, River and Carmel fires.

The warning went into effect at 4 p.m. Monday because of an expected rainstorm and the likelihood of debris flows. A flash flood watch is also now in place.

Eight to 10 inches of rain is expected from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest in Monterey County, sheriff’s officials said, citing the National Weather Service.

The evacuation warning will be upgraded to an evacuation order if the flash flood watch becomes a flash flood warning.

But residents of dangerous areas are encouraged to leave earlier, according to sheriff’s officials. During the storm, heavy winds may make some routes impassable.

Residents will have fewer than 30 minutes to evacuate once an evacuation order has been issued, sheriff’s officials said.

Residents under an evacuation warning should have an evacuation route planned and be prepared to leave immediately with all necessary items. If it takes more than 30 minutes to leave once an order has been issued, residents are urged to leave earlier.

Sheriff’s officials said an evacuation order will likely be issued at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents can go to the Monterey County website to see what evacuation zone they are in.