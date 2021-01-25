REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Redwood City are searching for a driver suspected of fatally striking an elderly woman along Woodside Road over the weekend.
Officers responded to the area of the 1700 block of Woodside Road between Sequoia Avenue and Kentucky Street around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They found the unconscious woman lying on her side on the eastbound direction of the roadway.
Police conducted life-saving measures on the woman and she was taken to Stanford University Medical Center for treatment, but later died. Her identity has not been released.
No witnesses to the hit-and-run have been located, police said. The suspect and the vehicle are not known as of Monday morning.
Anyone with information about the case are asked to contact Detective David Denning at 650-780-7141 or Detective Brian Luo at 650-780-7619. Anonymous tips can be left at the department’s tip line at 650-780-7107.