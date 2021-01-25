SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Gilroy parolee wanted in a string of violent crimes who was shot and killed by San Jose police officers was unarmed at the time of the shooting, the police department confirmed Monday.

Acting San Jose Police Chief David Tindall told reporters Monday that 27-year-old David Tovar Jr. was shot by officers Thursday as he reached into his waistband at an apartment complex on 200 block of La Pala Drive near McKee Road in the Alum Rock neighborhood.

Tovar, who police characterized as a documented gang member, was wanted in connection with a homicide and other shootings in Gilroy and Morgan Hill and had arrest warrants for weapons charges in San Jose. He was also suspected of more than a dozen robberies and auto thefts police said.

Tindall said three officers armed with rifles confronted Tovar in the courtyard of the Villa Fairlane apartment complex, with the officers on the ground floor and Tovar on a second-floor landing, which gave him “a distinct advantage against officers on the ground,” said Tindall.

“Tovar then ran along the walkway toward one officer who could see Tovar pulling what he believed to the butt of a handgun from his jacket,” he said.

The officers opened fire and Tovar was hit, falling to the floor. He was given life-saving measures and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

After the shooting, police recovered found a screwdriver in Tovar’s pocket and a cellphone on the floor where Tovar was shot, but no gun was found.

Tindall did not identify the officers involved in the shooting but said they were veterans of the department with between 13 and 15 years experience, He also said there were no immediate plans to release the officers’ names “due to the covert nature of their assignments.”

The officers’ body camera video footage of the shooting would be released within 45 days, said Tindall. All three have been placed on administrative leave.