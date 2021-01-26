BIG SUR (CBS SF) — A potent winter storm, packing driving rains and powerful winds, advanced toward the Big Sur coastline Tuesday, triggering flash flood warnings for the burn zones of the Carmel, River and Dolan wildfires and forcing the closure of Highway 1.

The National Weather Service said its tracking has the Big Sur coastline as the ‘bullseye’ for the storm front that has been intensified by the moisture from an atmospheric river.

“Our local in-house model is showing extensive storm totals in the Big Sur hills in excess of 20 inches with a bullseye amount in excess of 31 inches,” the weather service said.

Forecasters said the rugged, mountainous geography of the region which draws millions of visitors annually will also play a role in intensifying the storm.

“The hills above Big Sur will be the perfect lifting mechanism to squeeze out moisture as the boundary will stall for upwards of 24 hours,” forecasters said. “The Dolan, Carmel and River burn areas from 2020 will be of great concern for mud and debris flow issues. Even without those this is the type of event that usually causes numerous rock and mudslides along Highway 1.”

Caltrans said it would close Highway 1 on Tuesday evening along the Big Sur coastline in advance of the storm. The highway closure, which will take effect starting at 5 p.m. between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County, will remain in effect until Thursday.

Evacuation orders have been issued this week in parts of Monterey County in or downslope of burn scars from wildfires last year. The storm could cause mudslides and downed trees or power lines late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Order for areas within and two miles downslope of Dolan Fire burn scar effective Tuesday, January 26th at 1:00 p.m. Evacuation Map: https://t.co/eAkQq5xKo8 pic.twitter.com/cgjCe28j2c — Monterey County Office of Emergency Services (@MontereyCoOES) January 26, 2021

Caltrans said is was working with local law enforcement to limit travel into the Big Sur area and to allow people to evacuate safely.