SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities in Solano County have issued an evacuation warning for a portion of the LNU Lightning Complex burn scar because of potential mudlides and flash flooding.
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and/or livestock are encouraged to leave now. Evacuation site(s) will only be set up if the evacuation warning becomes an evacuation order.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the LNU Lightning Complex burn scar from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday. Heavy rainfall was expected in the area of the Hennessey Fire and residents in the area were urged prepare for potential flooding impacts.
The heaviest rain was expected Tuesday midnight into Wednesday morning. A High Wind Warning was also in effect from midnight to noon on Wednesday. Strong could cause downed trees power lines and possibly impede evacuation routes.
All residents in the LNU Lightning Complex burn scar area were urged to have a “go bag” ready.
