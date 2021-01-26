SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire upgraded evacuation warnings to evacuation orders Tuesday for areas of San Mateo County scarred by wildfires for the threat of mudslides as a series of storms approached the Bay Area.

The orders were for areas of the CZU Lightning Complex burn area. Cal Fire said because of the rain amounts forecast, there was an increased risk of debris flow in the following areas:

(Zones: SMC-E019, SMC-E098, SMC-E038, SMC-E018)

South Coast Zone SMC-E019, which includes Coastanoa and Año Nuevo State Park. This includes Whitehouse Canyon Road and areas south of Gazos Creek Road

The Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Zone SMC-E018

South Coast Zone SMC-038, which includes Butano State Park and the Community of Barranca Knolls, west of Cloverdale Road

The Community of Butano Canyon in Zone SMC-E-098

A temporary shelter has been established in Pescadero at Pescadero High School, 360 Butano Cutoff.

Live interactive evacuation map: community.zonehaven.com

On Monday, Cal Fire also issued evacuation orders for people living in the Santa Cruz Mountain burn area of the CZU Lightning Complex fire.The orders were for residents in Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek and Felton.

Evacuation centers have been set up at:

San Lorenzo Valley High School — 7105 Hwy 9, Felton, CA 95018

Scotts Valley Community Center — 360 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Pacific Elementary School — 50 Ocean Street, Davenport, CA 95017

Read The Full Evacuation Order

Officials in Monterey County also issued evacuation warnings for burn-scar areas ahead of the major storm system.

The National Weather Service has issued several warnings for the region including a flash flood watch for the San Francisco Bay Area, an avalanche watch for the Sierra were as much as seven feet or more of new snow could fall in the highest elevations and a high wind warning for “locally up to 70 mph in southwest facing slopes and coastal areas” in the San Francisco region.

“This atmospheric river is still on track to be hazardous to a large portion of NorCal with heavy rains, gusty winds, and a Sierra snow dump,” the National Weather Service said.

The weather system was expected to arrive late Tuesday night and last through Thursday.

“The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from 8-12 inches over the course of the storm for the Santa Cruz Mountains,” Cal Fire officials said. “An evacuation warning means these individuals need to be prepared to leave immediately with a go bag and planned evacuation route.”