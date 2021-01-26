SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A jack-knifed big rig accident has been cleared from the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident caused serious traffic delays.

Three lanes were blocked on the Bay Bridge in the eastbound direction at the Treasure Island off-ramp.

Wind was cited as the cause of the truck being pushed to the side around 9:45 p.m.

A sig alert was issued at 9:52 p.m.

The truck was leaking fuel, according to the CHP, making the road slippery. The amount of was hard to estimate because of the rain.

At one point, lanes 1, 2 and 3 were blocked. It took two tow trucks to clear the big rig.

The CHP cancelled the sig alert at 11:28 p.m. and the big-rig was off the bridge at 11:35.

