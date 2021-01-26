OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man from outside of Oakland was shot and killed Monday night in the city’s western neighborhoods, police said Tuesday.

Officers were sent at 7:59 p.m. to the 1000 block of 30th Street to follow up on a report of a shooting.

Officers went there and located the victim about three blocks away in the 2800 block of Chestnut Street near McClymonds High School.

Paramedics also responded and had to pronounce the man dead, according to police.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.