SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Three lanes were blocked on the Bay Bridge in the eastbound direction at the Treasure Island off-ramp due to a jack-knifed big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Wind is cited as the cause of the truck being pushed to the side about 9:45 p.m.
The truck is leaking fuel, according to the CHP. The amount of is hard to estimate because of the rain.
Lanes 1, 2 and 3 were blocked. The CHP said it could take two or more hours to reopen them because it will require 2 two trucks to move the big rig.
Traffic delays should be expected.
