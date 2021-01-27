DUBLIN (CBS SF) — While Tuesday night’s atmospheric river brought massive rainfall and strong winds across the San Francisco Bay Area, some places even received snowfall.

As a torrential downpour soaked areas like San Jose and the East Bay, up north in Sonoma County, residents awoke to find the hills northeast of the county covered in snow. The snow reached elevations as low as 1,300 feet.

Pine Flat Road mostly impassable above 2,100 ft in NE Sonoma County. Usually you can make it to the top with 4wd. Pretty deep snowfall for our county. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/O4AevaFAeg — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 27, 2021

Napa Valley also saw snowfall, which blanketed Howell Mountain during Tuesday night’s rainstorm. It even reached the Smith-Madrone Winery in St. Helena.

Because current temperatures remain in the mid 40s, the snow is managing to stick as well.

Snow also reached Dublin, where California Highway Patrol officers shared pics of snow-covered roads in an unincorporated area of Alameda County.

KPIX fan Watcher Shelley Johnson-Tanner shared a photo from her home Tracy, where she could see snow on the hills of Livermore.

Our Weather Watcher Shelley Johnson-Tanner shared this weather photo with us. Shelley told us she could see the snow on the Livermore hills from Tracy.❄️❄️ @KPIXtv #kpix #bayarea #cawx pic.twitter.com/K4EmNXuU1B — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) January 27, 2021

The plunging temperatures also brought snow to the higher elevations in both Lake County and in Santa Cruz County around Tuesday evening.

SNOW AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS: Here’s a look at current conditions from CAL FIRE Station 21, Saratoga Summit in Santa Cruz County. Elevation: 2,560 feet above sea level #CaWx pic.twitter.com/hTbst1YBUS — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 27, 2021

Rain still threatened to soak the Bay Area Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings around 1 p.m. for Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

