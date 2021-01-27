NAPA (CBS SF / BCN) – A flash flood watch for Napa County has been reissued by the National Weather Service from Wednesday evening through 5 p.m. Thursday due to periods of moderate to heavy rain forecast for the area.
With the arrival of more rain, the NWS notes the possibility of rapid ponding of water in urban areas and areas with poor drainage.
“Those living or driving through areas of steep terrain are cautioned that mudslides or washouts are a possibility,” the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said in a news release.
Napa County officials said sandbags can be obtained at several locations. Sandbag information for the City of Napa can be found here.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.