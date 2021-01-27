SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A potent atmospheric river roared through the San Francisco Bay Area early Wednesday, flooding roadways, downing trees and power lines, before stalling off the Monterey County coastline.

Thousands of residents were told to evacuate from their homes in the Santa Cruz Mountains in the CZU Lightning Fire burn zone in advance of the storm, but the fury at least of the first thrust of the system did not generate the of the feared mudslides.

Ben Lomond had received nearly 3 inches of rain by daybreak with Loma Prieta picking up 2.36 inches. In the North Bay, San Rafael got 2.36 inches with Santa Rosa receiving more than 1.5 inches.

By 3:30 a.m., the National Weather Service reduced a flash flood warning to a watch for the Santa Cruz Mountains as main thrust of the storm moved south.

Latest GOES-17 Lower-Water Vapor Imagery showing a very well defined #AtmosphericRiver developing across SLO/Monterey Counties this morning. This plume of deep moisture will bring copious amounts of rain to the foothills of SLO County thru Thu. 7-10 inches likely. #cawx pic.twitter.com/9RCliuRjL3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 27, 2021

“The atmospheric river will stay focused over Monterey County today with steady rains focused there while the Bay Area will see showers through the day,” the weather service said early Wednesday. “The atmospheric river may pivot slightly northward towards southern Santa Cruz and Santa Clara County this evening while showers continue across the Bay Area overnight into Thursday.”

Across the Bay Area, the heavy downpours caused minor flooding on local freeways, downed trees and knocked out power to at least 36,000 homes. Winds were clocked as high as 80 mph on Mt. Diablo in the East Bay and 84 mph in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

In Rohnert Park, powerful overnight winds sent a 100-foot popular tree crashing into a trailer at the mobile home park around 9 p.m. At the time, the two residents were home and narrowly escaped a tragedy.

A woman who lived in the trailer was in bed when the tree crashed through the ceiling, ending up just a few feet from crushing her.

Meanwhile in Marin County, the strong winds and rain brought a large tree crashing down on top of a car in Inverness. The Marin County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 9 p.m. Fortunately, no one was injured, according to authorities.

The winds also jack-knifed a big rig accident on the Bay Bridge, causing serious traffic delays Tuesday night.

***Traffic Collision Alert*** I-80 e/b, San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge, west of Treasure Island, the #1, 2, & 3 lanes closed due to jack-knifed big rig collision, with small fuel leak. #4 & 5 e/b lanes remain open. ETO is approximately 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/iVF0mf4g45 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 27, 2021

Three lanes were blocked on the Bay Bridge in the eastbound direction at the Treasure Island off-ramp. Wind was cited as the cause of the truck being pushed to the side around 9:45 p.m. The CHP cancelled the sig alert at 11:28 p.m. and the big-rig was off the bridge at 11:35.

The plunging temperatures also brought snow to the higher elevations in both Lake County and in Santa Cruz County.

While the steady heavy rain continued to pound the Big Sur coastline, forecasters said the Bay Area will experience intermittent downpours and thundershowers for the remainder of Wednesday.

“For much of the populated areas numerous showers and isolated t-storms will continue on and off today through Thursday with cool daytime highs in the low and mid 50s,” the weather service said.