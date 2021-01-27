BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended a Safeway’s license in Berkeley last week after reportedly selling alcohol to minors.
The state posted a 45-day notice of suspension on Jan. 21 at the Safeway store located at 1444 Shattuck Place after selling alcohol to minors three times within a two-week period.
The store cannot resume alcohol sales until the suspension is over.
The store’s ABC license will also be on probation for a one-year period and if another violation occurs during that one-year period, then further disciplinary action will be taken, according to the department.
