OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — A Hayward man has died following a hit-and-run collision early last week in East Oakland, police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau said Tuesday.

The coroner’s bureau said Adolfo Gonzalez, 55, died Sunday following the collision on the morning of Jan. 18, in the 10200 block of San Leandro Street.

Officers were sent there at 6:01 a.m. to investigate a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to police.

Officers arrived and located the Gonzalez lying unconscious in the street. The driver of the vehicle had driven away without helping Gonzalez, police said.

Firefighters and paramedics also responded, and Gonzalez was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition because of the collision, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Gonzalez started crossing San Leandro street as the vehicle that hit him was traveling east on the street. Police said Gonzalez was not in any type of crosswalk.

The vehicle hit him and kept going east on San Leandro Street. Police said they don’t know whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, which is still under investigation

Anyone with information about it can call the Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.



© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.