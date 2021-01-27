SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at bolstering California’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts amid criticism the state has received about the vaccine rollout.

The announcement about the executive order came a day after the state made a number of changes to the COVID-19 vaccine delivery system giving California more control in order to “expedite vaccine administration.”

The executive order would assist in efforts to vaccinate as many Californians as possible as quickly as possible by maximizing the number of health care professionals and providers administering vaccines.

“The order confirms that existing law – which protects certain health care professionals and providers from legal liability when they render services at the request of state or local officials during a state of emergency – protects those health care professionals and providers when they participate in the state’s vaccine administration program,” the announcement of the order said.

The order also clarifies that this protection “extends to others working under their supervision or instruction, consistent with applicable state directives and guidance.”

Additionally, the order directs the Department of Consumer Affairs to “prioritize disciplinary proceedings and investigations against licensees who are alleged to have diverted vaccine supplies for financial gain” while reassuring those administering vaccinations “that they are protected from professional discipline when otherwise performing their duties.”

The executive order was the latest move by Newsom’s administration after officials received intense criticism over the slow and scattered vaccine rollout by counties.

On Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that while the city was ready to administer up to 10,000 COVID vaccines per day, San Francisco’s supply from the state and federal government has been “inconsistent, insufficient and unpredictable.”

Last week, the Bloomberg COVID vaccine tracker showed California was last among states in percentage of vaccines administered, with only 37% of the vaccines distributed being injected. While California has administered more than 1.6 million vaccines — the most of all states — it has received about 4.4 million doses, according to the tracker.