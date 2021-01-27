SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — An elderly man struck by a vehicle in San Francisco’s Mission District last week succumbed to his injuries over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

The 85-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available from the city’s medical examiner’s office, was hit by a Toyota Corolla in a collision reported at 8:31 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the area of 24th Street and San Jose Avenue, just west of the 24th Street Mission BART station.

He was taken to a hospital and died there on Saturday, police said.

A 52-year-old man driving the Toyota stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.

The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco mourned the death, which they said was the city’s first pedestrian death of 2021.

“These tragedies will continue unless meaningful action is taken,” the group’s executive director said in a statement. “Far too many people are paying the highest price for unsafe streets.”

Police were still seeking any witnesses to the collision Wednesday and asked that anyone with information to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.