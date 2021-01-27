FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont have announced one person has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with an armed robbery involving a PlayStation 5 game console late last year.

The victim was robbed on November 12 at 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot on the 35000 block of Fremont Boulevard. Officers said the victim had offered his PS5 for sale online and agreed to meet the suspect, who was posing as a buyer, near the location.

When the suspect arrived, the victim showed him the game console in the trunk of his car. Police said another car pulled up and the driver pointed a gun at the victim. The first suspect then took the PlayStation 5 and left the scene with the other suspect in his car.

During the investigation, Fremont detectives were able to identify the first suspect as 19-year-old Lucio Soto of Richmond. An arrest warrant was obtained for Soto, who was on probation on firearms charges.

Police said Fremont undercover detectives located Soto at his home on January 12 and arrested him with the help of Richmond Police officers.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Soto is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 18.

Fremont Police are still looking for the second suspect, who is identified as a male in his 20s with a light complexion, average build, standing about 5’11” tall. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask and a red polo.

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a newer model black sedan, possibly an Infiniti Q60, with black rims and tinted windows.

Police said anyone with information about the case or any other potential victims should contact Detective Troy Roberts at 510-790-6900 or by emailing troberts@fremont.gov.

Officers are also reminding the community that the police department, like others across the Bay Area, offers a “Safe Exchange Zone” in its parking lot where transactions can be made under video surveillance.