SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A marine weather warning was in effect for the Northern California coast due to high winds and rain, through Wednesday morning at 4 a.m.
Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service issued the warning for very strong winds affecting coastal waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point.
A special marine warning was issued for San Francisco, San Pablo, Suisun Bays and West Delta, and the Eastern North Pacific at 11:46 p.m.
The NWS warned of high winds and rough seas that can damage vessels and cause loss of lif
According to the NWS, southwest winds of 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 60 knots were creating “hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.”