VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A suspect was dead and an officer treated at the hospital for injuries suffered when a Tuesday night pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Vacaville police said the incident began around 8:35 p.m. when an officer saw a silver pickup truck being driving recklessly. When the driver refused to pull over, a pursuit began.

The pursuit wound its way through residential neighborhoods and into the parking lot of the Vacaville Skate Center on Davis Street, where the driver rammed a police vehicle.

Lt. Mark Donaldson told CBS 13 Sacramento that officers tried to do a pit maneuver to disable the vehicle, but the driver kept going.

Multiple officers fired their weapons at the suspect, who was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the suspect but say he was a white male adult.

An officer who was in the vehicle that was hit as the pursuit ended was taken to an area hospital after complaining of shortness of breath and pain in the neck. No other injures were reported.

The on and off-ramps to eastbound Interstate 80 were closed during the investigation.