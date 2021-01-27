SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Sharks will be returning to their SAP Center home after being relocated to Arizona since December because of Santa Clara County’s ban on contact sports, but not right away.

The Sharks began the NHL season playing their home games at Gila River Arena in Glendale after holding their training camp in Scottsdale. On Monday, California lifted the Bay Area’s regional stay-at-home order and county officials said professional and collegiate sports would be permitted with some directives and amendments.

Wednesday, the Sharks confirmed their next two home games, Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights would still be held at Gila River Arena.

“After consultation with the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association, the Sharks Feb. 1 and 3 games will be played in Glendale, AZ as previously announced,” said Sharks spokesman Ben Guerrero. “While we are pleased to have received permission for the team to return to Santa Clara County, there are numerous health and safety issues – both from the County and League level – that need to be implemented to ensure the safety of the returning players and staff.”

The Sharks will return to the SAP Center for the Feb. 13 and 15 games against the Anaheim Ducks and for rest of the 2020-21 home games, Guerrero said. No spectators will not be allowed to attend the games.

The team said a limited number of tickets grouped in physically-distanced pods were available for the Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 Sharks vs. Vegas games in Glendale for fans residing in Arizona.