SONOMA (BCN) — A 45-year-old Santa Rosa resident and high school teacher was arrested Monday following a molestation report by a student, the Sonoma Police Department said.

Darian Tucker, an AP history teacher at Sonoma Valley High School, was booked into the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Main Adult Facility for a felony charge of meeting a minor for lewd contact, officials said.

The arrest followed an investigation into a Jan. 14 report to the department of a “sexually inappropriate relationship with a female student,” the department said in a news release.

Detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault gathered and analyzed evidence, including sexually inappropriate emails sent over a period of about three months, officials said.

“The suspect and victim did not meet in person,” the department said.

Tucker was released on $50,000 bail, police said.

The department said it released a booking photo of Tucker “because we believe he may have victimized other girls or young women.”

Police are encouraging those who might have been or know someone who might have been victimized to contact Detective Dan Avina at (707) 565-8290.

