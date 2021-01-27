SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Missing persons investigators with the San Francisco Police Department are searching for an elderly at-risk man who has not been seen for nearly a week.
Investigators said 79-year-old Ulysses Green was las seen leaving his home on the 400 block of 31st Avenue in the city’s Outer Richmond on January 21. He was reported missing on Tuesday and is considered at-risk due to his age and medical conditions.
Green is described as an African-American standing about 5’6″, weighing about 120 pounds, with gray dreadlock-style hair, brown eyes and a beard.
Investigators said he was last seen wearing a black top hat, red scarf with green stripes, a white jacket with black sleeves, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone who is able to locate Green should contact 911 immediately. Information on Green’s whereabouts can be submitted to the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or via text at “TIP411”, beginning the message with “SFPD.”