SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Incessant rain from an atmospheric river flowed through the Bay Area overnight and into Thursday, forcing residents to remain evacuated from ongoing threats of flooding and mudslides.

The National Weather Service said significant rainfall was occurring over the Bay Area and parts of central California as the Pacific storm systems tracked inland.

Overnight the main activity was centered over the South Bay and Central Coast, with rain rates over the CZU burn area around three tenths per hour.

A Flash Flood Watch remained in effect for all wildfire burn scar areas across the region. Mudslides were seen in the burn zone of the River Fire in Monterey County, and at least one mudslide was reported along the Sonoma County in the area of the Meyers Fire. More than 5,000 people were still out of their Santa Cruz Mountain homes early Thursday, evacuated as a precaution when the storms approached on Tuesday.

Flooding near homes was reported near the Carmel Lagoon and the Carmel River State Beach parking lot due to the rapid rise of the Carmel River.

Some 7 to 10 inches of rain were expected for this region, designated by forecasters as having a high risk for excessive rainfall through Thursday morning. The weather service said the designation is reserved for rare events where flash flooding is likely to put lives and property in danger.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, higher elevations were getting hammered with extreme snowfall. Several feet of snow (as much as 10 feet in total accumulation) will be possible for the Sierra Nevada through Friday morning, causing road closures and travel delays.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories blanketed the region, along with Blizzard Warnings for parts of the Sierra Nevada where gusty winds will accompany the heavy snow.