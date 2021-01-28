TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old boy, playing in a homemade snow cave next to his home in the Serene Lakes area, was rescued Wednesday after he was buried under a mound of snow that came crashing down from a roof.

Truckee Fire Protection District rescue crews pulled the boy out of the snow after several hours.

“Last night a 14-year-old male was playing in a snow cave next to his home in the Serene Lakes area when the snow shed/slid off the roof and completely buried him,” district officials posted on the Nixle alert system. “Nobody witnessed the incident but when he didn’t come inside after a few hours, family members looked for him, couldn’t find him and called 911. The experienced first arriving firefighter/paramedics from Truckee Fire immediately suspected a roof avalanche and began probing the debris at the bottom of the roof.”

Fortunately, “they got a hit with the probe, quickly started digging and recovered the boy alive about 5 feet under the snow.”

There was no immediate update on the teen’s condition.

The incident came as a potent winter storm continued to dump several feet of snow and blast the Lake Tahoe area with gale force winds Thursday, triggering an extreme avalanche warning.

The U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center upgraded the avalanche warning Thursday morning as the rapid snow accumulation was causing dangerous instability in the snowpack.

“Intense snowfall continues in the Sierra today and tonight,” the National Weather Service said. “This heavy snow along with strong blowing winds will create periods with near zero visibility. ”

“Snowfall rates around 2-3″/hr across the Tahoe Basin will begin to ease up a few hours after sunrise and become more in the 1-2″/hr range through the afternoon while snowfall rates across the Sierra in Mono County tick upwards once again as the atmospheric river drops south,” the weather service said.

According to the weather service since the storm began Alpine Meadows has gotten 57 inches of snow, Sierra-at-Tahoe 50 inches and Kirkwood 53 inches.

Impressive snow amounts have been seen across the Sierra. Heavy snow continues today with difficult to near impossible travel conditions expected to continue. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xEmwZOUuZq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 28, 2021

Truckee resident Cole Gardner was among those who ventured out on a snowmobile to take advantage of the deep powder at the area resorts.

“The avalanche danger is considerable right now and pretty extreme so we’re going to stay in the trees in the flats and see if we can go find some powder,” he said.

A blizzard warning had been issued for Mammoth Lakes until early Friday morning with snowfall rates of up to 1-3 inches an hour.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel,” a weather service warning said. “Road crews and first responders may not be able to rescue you. Stay indoors until the snow and wind subside. Even a short walk could be deadly if you become disoriented.”

Chain control were in place on Highway 50 and I-80 through the mountain passes, but forecasters warned travelers to stay off the roadways.

“Travel is not advised,” the weather service said. “If you risk travel, especially over the Sierra, be prepared possible road closures, travel delays, chain controls, and near zero visibilities at times. Bring enough food, water, and warm clothes to last lengthy closures.”