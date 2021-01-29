SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco have arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking earlier this week.

On Tuesday at 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Cortland Avenue on a report of an armed carjacking, police said.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, reported she was sitting in her Subaru SUV when a male suspect opened the vehicle door and demanded her keys.

Another suspect then tried to pull her out of the vehicle, police said.

The victim exited the vehicle, and one of the suspects stole the victim’s cell phone. The victim told police that both suspects were armed with handguns.

Investigators located surveillance video that included images of a suspect vehicle, and police were able to identify and locate the suspects following a hit-and-run collision that occurred a bit later in the day on Navy Road.

Milan Ward, 19, of Brentwood, was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include carjacking, robbery, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, and hit-and-run, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Two others, 16- and 17-year-old males, were arrested on arrested on suspicion of crimes that include carjacking, robbery, conspiracy, being an unregistered owner in possession of a firearm, and hit-and-run.

Police were able to take the three suspects into custody without incident.