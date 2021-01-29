SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Missing persons investigators are seeking information on the disappearance of a 23-year-old San Francisco man who went missing in early December.
Aidan Hodge was last seen in Huntington Park on California and Taylor Streets in the city’s Nob Hill neighborhood on December 8, police said. Investigators said he may be in need of medical assistance, but has not been diagnosed with a medical condition.
Hodge is described as standing 6’2″, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he may also have facial hair.
Investigators said anyone who locates Hodge should contact 911 immediately. Information on his possible whereabouts is asked to call the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or via text at “TIP411”, beginning the message with “SFPD”.