SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are investigating an assault in the city’s Anza Vista neighborhood that sent an elderly man to the hospital on Thursday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., officers initially responded to a report of an assault near the corner of Fortuna and Anzavista avenues, police said.
There, they learned a suspect ran into an 80-year-old man, knocking the victim to the ground. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s. He fled on foot and officers were unable to apprehend him, police said.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
