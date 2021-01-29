PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — As many Bay Area residents tried to return to a sense of normalcy by having dinner outdoors at a restaurant Friday, a new health recommendation is suggesting that wearing two masks can provide better protection when indoors.

Health experts are saying it’s time to double down when it comes to wearing masks, especially when indoors where transmission of the virus is more likely to occur.

White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview earlier this week that using two masks “likely would be more effective,” a theory many experts agree with.

“I mean, we all want to get back to normal. So I agree. I’ll do whatever it takes to get back to normal,” one Pleasanton resident told KPIX 5.

“It’s kind of a dramatic recommendation for a dramatic moment in our state until we get this under control,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.

She said the new strains of COVID currently circulating that are more transmissible makes the precaution even more logical.

“It’s the new variant, and having so much circulating virus, it’s really important for us to stamp down all the circulating virus,” said Gandhi.

Doctors are recommending double masking indoors in highly populated areas like airports or even the grocery store. The additional layers provided by a second mask equal more protection.

Health officials point out there are specifics to double masking.

“It’s actually really important to not double up on the same kind of mask, because it’s the same mechanism,” said Gandhi.

Surgical masks repel the virus while cloth material blocks the virus.

“You can actually put a filter inside the mask and that’s just as good as double masking,” said Gandhi.

The double-mask recommendation is for adults and not children who seem to be adapting to the changing times with style.

The CDC is currently studying the effectiveness of double masks they have not yet released hard data to support whether it’s better than using a single mask.