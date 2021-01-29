SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

MUSIC : MICHAEL FRANTI FOR THE 510

Friday 7pm

Beloved Bay Area musician Michael Franti is the headliner for tonight’s fundraiser for OAKLAND PROMISE. The benefit promises to fulfill the college dreams of Oakland youth. Mayor Libby Schaaf co-hosts. See you tonight.

oaklandpromise.org

FILM: MALTESE FALCON ON TCM

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the 80th anniversay of John Huston’s classic “The Maltese Falcon.” The thriller has a few local connections: one of the original falcons in the film calls John’s Grill home, and Humphrey Bogart is in the lead role as a San Francisco private detective. The film noir replay on TCM is part of a month-long celebration of this and other celluloid treasures.

tcm.com/tcmdb/title/2805/the-maltese-falcon#overview

FOOD : BAY AREA GOES AL FRESCO

San Francisco’s John’s Grill is joining many other Bay Area restaurants for outdoor dining once again. From Monterey to Mendocino restaurants and wineries and some bars with food options are welcoming customers back as they open one more for outdoor seating only. It’s time and I am rooting for each and every one of of restaurants. Call ahead to check on dining options.

johnsgrill.com

EAT: RAINY DAYS & MEATBALLS

Tosca in San Francisco’s North Beach invites you to enjoy their magic meatballs. Available in the Specialties Shop or as an addition to their Family Meals. They recommend pairing them with their fresh house-made Chitarra pasta for the ultimate comfort meal.

toscacafesf.com

READ: “JUST AS I AM” BY CICELY TYSON

The world said goodbye this week to Hollywood legend Cicely Tyson, an actor who put her heart into every role she took on. She was a deep well of courage, grace & resilience and more than anything else had an easy ability to channel the humanity in every role she tackled. RIP one of the wonderful ones who wants to be remembered (per recent CBS interview) with these words “I did my best”. She passed at 96 years young on Thursday.

Watch the CBS This Morning Interview

TV : VACATION TO TAIWAN

Saturday 7pm on KPIX

Take a vacation to the heart of Asia, Taiwan. The country boasts some of the cleanest & most innovative cusine on the planet . The night markets are worth the trip alone but it’s the kind hearted locals that leave a foot print on your heart and inspire you to return. I have travelled to Taiwan three times over the years and cannot recommend highly enough. The wonder and magic of TAIWAN will move you and inspire your next visit.

escapetotaiwan.com

FUNDRAISER: FOR WINCHESTER HOSPICE

Friday Feb 5th 11am PST

Join me for a fundraiser for an important cause near and dear – Winchester Hospice in Hampshire, UK. Come one come all for some foodie fun; a romantic breakfast and a cocktail with heart. Log on and GIVE! Monies raised benefitting a soon to open hospice in Winchester, England.

event.auctria.com/a2d804d7-6abf-4657-8edb-2427435cc1f6/

CAUSE TO PARTY FOR CAMPHILL

Saturday 5pm

Join me for a fundraiser this weekend for Camphill Communities California, life-sharing community for adults with developmental disabilities. The one-hour virtual gala features performances by the Camphill Singers. The theme is Rising Above and speaks to the challenges faced during the pandemic and pressing on and rising above. See you Saturday.

camphillca.org

SHOP: SUPER BOWL LV

Get your NFL Football swag now for the biggest show on turf – Super Bowl LV. San Mateo’s Tom Brady in his 10th title game reps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & goes throw-to-throw against Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs. Game Day a week from this Sunday.

nflshop.com

SUPPORT: BERNIE & THE MITTS

Order your Bernie & The Mitts sweatshirt now. Sport the Senator from Vermont in his inauguration finest. Sweatshirts are $45 and all proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Nice one Bernie – with the meme that keeps on giving.

berniesanders.com/products/chairman-sanders-crewneck?variant=32787050004551

VALENTINES: MINA’s BOX OF LOVE

Available February 12-14

This special box from Ayesha Curry & Chef Michael Mina offers a four-course taste of the best of International Smoke

Large format Cupid’s Blush Punch – $45 (750ml) Vodka, elderflower, meyer lemon, and rosé. Valentine’s Day Box For Two – $155. Order ahead.

michaelmina.net/san-francisco-delivery/

