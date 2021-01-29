SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Fire crews battled to two residential fires Friday morning in San Jose.

The first blaze, located in the downtown area, was reported at 7:54 a.m. and contained within 30 minutes, San Jose Fire Department spokesperson Erica Ray said.

The fire, in a multi-family structure in the 60 block of S. 11th Street, displaced four people and the Red Cross was requested to help.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation. As of 9:15 a.m., South 11th Street remained closed between East Santa Clara and East San Fernando streets.

The second fire, located in the Evergreen area of San Jose, was reported at 8:42 a.m. and has not been contained.

The blaze started in the garage of a home in the 3200 block of Yellow Leaf Court and has spread to the attic, Ray said.

There were two battalion chiefs, three engines, two trucks and a water tender at the scene, as of 9 a.m., Ray said.

There are no reported injuries and the cause was still under investigation Friday.

