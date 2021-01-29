(CBS Boston) — Tom Brady may be heading to his 10th Super Bowl, but he has nothing on Don Crisman. The 84-year-old Patriots fan from Kennebunk, Maine has been to every Super Bowl in NFL history, a tradition that will continue this year.

Crisman is heading to Tampa and will be cheering for the former Patriots quarterback when Brady and the Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Crisman thought his annual tradition would come to an end.

“The COVID situation has made it very different. Around New Year’s Day the NFL sent us an email saying they weren’t going to be able to help us with tickets this year, and that they’d work with us next year. I got myself believing that I wouldn’t be going,” Chrisman told CBS Boston.

But two weeks later, the NFL called an audible. After it was announced that the league would host 22,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium for the big game, the NFL told Crisman that he’d be receiving an invoice for two tickets. He’ll spend the next week in Florida with his daughter and two others.

“Half of my family thinks it’s a good idea, and the other half thinks it’s not so good,” he said.

Crisman has seen a lot of amazing plays and wild games through the years, but his 55th trip to the Super Bowl will be unique in its own way. It’s the first time in NFL history that the host team will be playing in the big game.

As a big fan of Tom Brady, Crisman is pretty excited to see that happen, even if Brady will be wearing a different jersey this time around.

“I wish he was wearing a Patriots uniform, but we can’t have everything. I wish him well; I’ll be rooting for him,” said Crisman. “I hope Tom Terrific does well and I’m looking forward to a competitive game.”

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.