SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A years-long search for a serial sexual predator who attacked multiple underage girls after contacting them on social media has resulted in the arrest of a suspect, authorities said Friday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said since 2012, detectives have been investigating the sexual assault and forcible rape of girls under the age of 14 in the county.

The suspect’s identity was unknown until this month when detectives received a break in the case from a witness who identified the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

He was identified as 30-year-old Kaylan Freeman, a resident of an unincorporated area of the county near Half Moon Bay. Detectives arrested Freeman at his home Thursday.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said Freeman would contact his victims and arrange to meet with them through social media apps.

He faces charges of rape, kidnapping with intent to rape, forcible lewd acts with a child under 14, oral copulation with a child under 14, and stalking.

The sheriff’s office said detectives believe there are more victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone with additional information about the suspect was urged to contact Detective Currie 650-363-4051 or email gcurrie@smcgov.org or

Detective Piper 650-363-4062 or email jpiper@smcgov.org.