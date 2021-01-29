MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) — Crews from Caltrans on Friday were assessing the damage a washout south of Big Sur that was caused by the massive atmospheric river downpour did to a stretch of State Highway 1.

The damage occurred at Rat Creek, some 15 miles south of Big Sur. The Caltrans District 5 Twitter account posted a clip of drone video that showed how much ground had been washed out from under the roadway.

Check out this amazing drone video of #Hwy1 washout at Rat Creek about 15 miles south of #BigSur. Our crews are on site securing it, assessing damage & starting clean-up/ repairs. Reminder: the road is OPEN from #Carmel thru town of Big Sur. @bigsurkate @BigSurCC @CHP_Coastal pic.twitter.com/rB193DzXhL — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 29, 2021

The post said that Caltrans crews were securing the site and assessing the damage to the roadway as they began the process of clean up and repairs. Officials noted that Highway 1 remains open between Carmel and Big Sur.

A Facebook post by the CHP’s Monterey office Thursday showed how bad some of the damage from the storm was, revealing a complete washout of Highway 1 at Mile Marker 30 near Big Creek Bridge.

Caltrans has confirmed that Highway 1 will remain closed to through traffic at the location until further notice.

Caltrans officials closed Highway 1 along the Big Sur coastline Tuesday evening in advance of the atmospheric river that was expected to cause debris flows and other problems, according to Caltrans.

The highway closure, which took effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, stretched between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County.

Evacuation warnings were issued in parts of Monterey County in or downslope of burn scars from wildfires last year.

On Thursday morning, the Carmel Lagoon area was evacuated after a rain-swollen river spilled into the neighborhood, flooding multiple homes.

About a dozen residences were damaged, with some of the houses getting as much as a foot or two of water inside.