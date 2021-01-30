PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old Oakland man was wounded Saturday afternoon after a foot chase and an armed confrontation with Pittsburg police.

The incident took place at a commercial business in the 3700 block of Harbor St. Officers were called to the scene to investigate a report of man on top of the roof.

When they arrived, the man had already climbed off the roof and was standing next to a car in the parking lot. The officers asked the man to stay where he was, but he ignored their commands.

Investigators said the incident escalated at that point. The suspect reached on top of the car’s rear tire picked up a handgun and then fled on foot.

As another officer arrived on scene, he caught up with the man and asked him to lay on the ground several times. Again the suspect ignored his commands.

Investigators said the man then ran behind another vehicle and pointed the handgun at the officer. The officer fired his service weapon once, striking the suspect in the arm.

Officers placed the man into handcuffs and immediately started life saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The loaded gun was recovered from the scene.