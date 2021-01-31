SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A truck traveling against traffic early Sunday morning fatally struck a man riding his bicycle on South First Street in San Jose, police said.

Officers responded to a call at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of South First and Reed streets and found the cyclist who was pronounced dead after attempts at resuscitation by paramedics failed.

According to police, the cyclist was riding south on South First Street when he was struck by a dark “Chevrolet Silverado-type” truck traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

Police are asking for the public to help locate the truck which is described as being a dark, black or blue, fairly new Chevrolet Silverado with a covered bed. Police say it will have front-end damage.

The victim’s identity was withheld by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San Jose police department’s traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.

This is the second fatal traffic collision and fatality 2021, police said.